A first-time showdown is now official for WWE NXT.

Keanu Carver and Jasper Troy are set to go one-on-one on the March 31 episode of NXT, with the match being announced by the Infosys Theater at MSG, the venue hosting the upcoming broadcast.

The bout comes on the heels of recent tensions between the two, stemming from the March 17 episode of NXT in Houston, Texas.

During the “Booker Appreciation Night” segment, Carver launched a surprise attack on Booker T, disrupting the celebration in a shocking moment.

That’s when Troy stepped in.

Troy made the save for the WWE Hall of Famer, confronting Carver and setting the stage for their impending clash.

Now, the two rising competitors will settle things in the ring for the first time ever when they collide on March 31.

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