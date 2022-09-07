MLW announced today a new match for its upcoming Super Series show. MLW issued the following:

Microman, Laredo Kid & Komander vs. Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro signed for Super Series in Atlanta Sept 18

Mixed trios match set for MLW’s debut in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a trios bout featuring Laredo Kid, Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina, Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro at MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

It will be an Evento Especial as AAA and MLW join forces to present a mixed trios match at Super Series’22.

Gino Medina captains a rudos team with one mission: defeat and destroy Microman.

A thorn in the side of “El Intocable” since January, Microman has reversed Gino’s dynastic-like momentum, including the “World’s Greatest Wonder” scoring a pinfall over Medina.

Consumed by his bitterness and obsessed by ending the popular Microman’s meteoric rise in MLW, Medina journeyed to Mexico where for months he sought out the most ruthless, dangerous luchador to join his battle alongside Mini Abismo Negro.

Medina would find such a beast in Torreón, Coahuila de Zaragoza.

A brute combatant known for his savage, blunt destruction of all in his path, Taurus has is feared throughout Mexico for his barbaric ways. Craving the blood of his adversaries and fascinated by Microman, Taurus has taken up arms in joining Gino Medina’s cause.

However, this dark trio will be met with resistance as Laredo Kid and Komander have vowed to get Microman’s back in this mixed trios collision.

A decorated AAA main eventer, Laredo Kid made his MLW debut in 2019 and nearly won the MLW World Middleweight Title in 2021.

Komander, an emerging star in the AAA promotion, is a combination of spectacular speed and innovation.

Will Gino Medina end Micromania in MLW? Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

¡Lucha Libre Trios Match!

Microman, Laredo Kid & Komander vs. Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Also scheduled to appear:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

The Samoan SWAT Team

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

