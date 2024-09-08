A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the September 9 episode of WWE Raw, the company has confirmed the addition of Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day versus Dragon Lee.

With that now known, featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into the 9/9 show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada:

* Bret Hart appears

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Unholy Union

* WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

