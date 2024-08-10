The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
On Friday evening, a new singles match was announced for next week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.
Now confirmed for the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is “Hangman” Adam Page going one-on-one against Jay Lethal in singles action.
Previously announced for the 8/14 show is Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta, as well as Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli going face-to-face.
After seeing Jeff Jarrett get attacked on Dynamite, Jay Lethal is DONE with "Hangman" Adam Page terrorizing the #AEW locker room!
And he's ready to do something about it NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@TheLethalJay | @RealJeffJarrett | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/cOi4CfQBuB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2024