The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Friday evening, a new singles match was announced for next week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.

Now confirmed for the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS is “Hangman” Adam Page going one-on-one against Jay Lethal in singles action.

Previously announced for the 8/14 show is Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta, as well as Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli going face-to-face.

