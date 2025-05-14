The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.
On Wednesday, WWE confirmed the addition of a fourth match for the May 20, WWE NXT Battleground 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.
Now confirmed for the 5/20 episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida is Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs in one-on-one action.
Previously announced for next Tuesday night’s two-hour NXT on CW prime time program is Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria, Chase U New Class (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price), a Joe Hendry Concert, as well as a Trick Williams Rap Performance.
WWE NXT airs at 8/7c every Tuesday night on The CW Network.
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT
👀 @kelani_wwe vs. @ZariaWWE_
😤 @tehutimiles vs. @WWEJeVonEvans vs. @Sean_Legacy1
👊 @KaleDixonWWE & @WWE_URIAH vs. O.T.M.
😡 Josh Briggs vs. @ShawnSpears
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/GVBUEkUgou
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 14, 2025