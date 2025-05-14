The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Wednesday, WWE confirmed the addition of a fourth match for the May 20, WWE NXT Battleground 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Now confirmed for the 5/20 episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida is Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs in one-on-one action.

Previously announced for next Tuesday night’s two-hour NXT on CW prime time program is Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria, Chase U New Class (Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price), a Joe Hendry Concert, as well as a Trick Williams Rap Performance.

WWE NXT airs at 8/7c every Tuesday night on The CW Network.