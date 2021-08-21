The full card has been announced for NWA EmPowerrr after Mickie James confirmed the latest match booking.
Kylie Rae (NWA) vs Chik Tormenta (AAA) vs Diamante (AEW) in a triple threat match was confirmed.
Here is the card for the show:
NWA Women’s Championship:
Kamille (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch
NWA Women’s Invitation For Title Shot At NWA 73:
Chelsea Green, Tootie Lynn, Jamie Senegal, Lady Frost, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Masha Slamovich, Thunder Kitty, Kiera Hogan
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship:
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Melina
NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:
The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) vs. Hell of Heels (Renee Michelle & Sahara 7)
NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:
Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Jazzy Yang, Hollywood Haley J)
NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals:
TBD vs. TBD
Battle Of The Brands:
Kylie Rae vs. Diamante vs. Chik Tormenta