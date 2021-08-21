The full card has been announced for NWA EmPowerrr after Mickie James confirmed the latest match booking.

Kylie Rae (NWA) vs Chik Tormenta (AAA) vs Diamante (AEW) in a triple threat match was confirmed.

Here is the card for the show:

NWA Women’s Championship:

Kamille (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

NWA Women’s Invitation For Title Shot At NWA 73:

Chelsea Green, Tootie Lynn, Jamie Senegal, Lady Frost, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Masha Slamovich, Thunder Kitty, Kiera Hogan

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Melina

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:

The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) vs. Hell of Heels (Renee Michelle & Sahara 7)

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:

Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Jazzy Yang, Hollywood Haley J)

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals:

TBD vs. TBD

Battle Of The Brands:

Kylie Rae vs. Diamante vs. Chik Tormenta