The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that former world’s champion Trevor Murdoch will be taking on the debuting Matt Vine at the April 30th Powerrr Trip 2 event, which takes place from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

We're excited for this brawl at PowerrrTrip 2!@TheRealTMurdoch returns to Valor Hall for the first time since losing the NWA Worlds Championship to Matt Cardona.

In his path? The debuting 'Instant Classic' Matt Vine!

— NWA (@nwa) April 28, 2022