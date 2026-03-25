You can officially pencil in another high-profile showdown for the upcoming WWE NXT premium live event.

Scheduled for April 4, 2026, live from The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri, NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 will feature an intense women’s singles match.

One pitting ZARIA against Sol Ruca.

Following an intense verbal jousting on the March 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., ZARIA vs. Sol Ruca was officially announced for NXT Stand & Deliver 2026.

The bout joins the previously announced tag-team title tilt for the show, which features Vanity Project duo Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defending against a team yet-to-be determined, as well as NXT North American Champion Myles Borne defending against the winner of the high-stakes Gauntlet match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live WWE NXT Results coverage, and again on 4/4 for live NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Results.