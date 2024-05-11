Another new match has been announced for Saturday night’s AEW double-header.

On Friday evening, AEW announced via social media that Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun) will be in action on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

Previously announced for the 5/11 episode of AEW Collision, which airs on TBS this week before a new episode of AEW Rampage, is Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty, Adam Copeland (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT title, Dax Harwood vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington, as well as Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin).