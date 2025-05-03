The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Friday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a new singles match for the live, two-hour Saturday night prime time program.

Joining the lineup for the May 3 episode, which airs on TBS this weekend instead of the usual TNT, is Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for the show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey this weekend is Josh Alexander vs. Brody King, as well as “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator bout.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Atlantic City, NJ.