A new match has been announced for this week’s TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, TNA Wrestling has announced the addition of Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside for the September 12 show.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup for the 9/12 go-home show for Victory Road:

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

* ABC vs. First Class (Tornado Tag Team Match)