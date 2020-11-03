AEW has announced that Nyla Rose will be in action during this week’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

Rose will face Red Velvet in singles action on Wednesday night. This match will come just days before Rose challenges AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Rose has not wrestled since the October 13 Dark episode, where she defeated KiLynn King. Her last Dynamite match came on September 9 when she defeated Tay Conti.

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

* PAC breaks his silence

* World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will meet face to face

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

* Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

* Miro vs. Trent

* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and the Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver, 10)

With her #AEW Women's World Championship rematch against @shidahikaru now secured for this Saturday at #AEWFullGear, @NylaRoseBeast returns to action against @theeredvelvett tomorrow on Dynamite. Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/LbTp3Agm7c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.