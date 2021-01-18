Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz has been announced for tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.

This is the second match to be announced for the post-Hard To Kill edition of Impact after Eric Young vs. Rhino was announced earlier.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Impact episode, which will feature fallout from the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Impact issued the following preview for the show:

Hard To Kill was a night the wrestling world will never forget. In the main event, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeated IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose in a historic six-man tag. Now that the dust has settled, what will happen next on an all-new IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch? The team of Rhino, Tommy Dreamer and Cousin Jake felt the wrath of Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner, now known as Violent By Design, in a brutal Old School Rules Match at Hard To Kill – but the war is far from over. This Tuesday, Eric Young will go one-on-one with an enraged Rhino. Will Young continue to enforce his dominance or will Rhino gain a measure of revenge? Brace yourselves for what is sure to be a hard-hitting collision on IMPACT! Knockouts tag team action takes center stage this Tuesday as Kimber Lee and Susan battle Jordynne Grace and Jazz on IMPACT! We still don’t know much about Susan, other than the fact that she’s aligned herself with the reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo who was successful in defending her title against Taya Valkyrie at Hard To Kill. With Fire ‘N Flava also becoming new Knockouts Tag Team Champions at the event, every win matters in the Knockouts tag team division!

