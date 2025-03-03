The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

On Sunday evening, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of a new singles match for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs at 8/7c on Thursday, March 6, 2025, on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.

Joining the advertised lineup heading into the 3/6 episode is Elijah, formerly known as Elias in WWE, going one-on-one against Brian Myers of The System.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:

* Elijah vs. Brian Myers

* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler

* NXT Champion Oba Femi speaks

* Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside

* Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy vs. Primo Colon & Epico Colon

* Eric Young & Northern Armory vs. Ace Austin & The Rascalz