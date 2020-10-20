A big Triple Threat has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The match will feature Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Kushida.

Below is the updated listing for tomorrow’s NXT show:

* Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Breezango defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

* The final build for the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT next week

Stay tuned for more on this week’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.