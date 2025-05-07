The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.
On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced a new match for this Thursday night’s episode on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, with two TNA Knockouts in one-on-one action.
Joining the card for May 8 episode is Lei Ying Lee vs. Rosemary.
Previously announced for Thursday’s show is an opening segment with WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams, the in-ring debut of Victoria Crawford (Alicia Fox), Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel, as well as a Dog Collar Match between Steve Maclin and Eric Young for the TNA International Championship.
