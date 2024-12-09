A new match has been announced for the year-end TNA Wrestling pay-per-view.

On Monday, TNA Wrestling announced Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary in one-on-one Knockouts action for this Friday’s TNA Final Resolution 2024 show.

Scheduled for December 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. in front of a sold out crowd, TNA Final Resolution 2024 will also feature the following matches:

* Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA (X-Division Title)

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis (TNA Title)

* The Hardys (c) vs. The System (Tag-Title Tables Match)

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Title)

* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin (TNA Title Eliminator)

Make sure to check back here on Friday after the show for complete TNA Final Resolution 2024 results from Atlanta, GA.