The TNA Sacrifice 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT took place on March 13, a taped show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

In the opening contest, Eddie Edwards defeated Leon Slater with his Boston Knee Party finisher for the pinfall victory. With the win, Edwards earned his team, which consists of The System and The Colons, the advantage in their ten-man Steel Cage main event against Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth.

Later in the show, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella was approached by TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions, Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna, as well as Ash & Heather by Elegance and their personal concierge, George Iceman.

After listening to all of their complaints, Marella announced a new three-on-two match for TNA Sacrifice, with Ash, Heather and Iceman taking on Threat and Luna.

TNA Sacrifice 2025 takes place on March 14 from El Paso, TX.