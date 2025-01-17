The lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage taping continues to take shape.

As noted, All Elite Wrestling will be taping this week’s special “Maximum Carnage” themed episode of AEW Collision tonight, January 16, from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Added to the lineup for tonight’s taping of this Saturday’s two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program is a one-on-one showdown between Julia Hart and Harley Cameron.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the January 18 AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage show:

* Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Death Riders & Learning Tree vs. Rated-FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, & The Outrunners

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.