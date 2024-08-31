A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Komander vs. Buddy Matthews in singles action for the August 31 episode at the PREMIER Center.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show are the following matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Lee Moriarty, & Johnny TV
* Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata
