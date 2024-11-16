The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

Ahead of the November 16 episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, a new match has been announced.

Following his recent return after several months on the sidelines due to injury, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action, as he goes one-on-one against Iron Savages’ Bulk Bronson.

Also scheduled for the 11/16 show in “The Empire State” is Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander, Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia, Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa, LFI vs. The Acclaimed in an AEW Full Gear Contender Series match, as well as “The Glamour” Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay in a No Disqualification match for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.

