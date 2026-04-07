A new mixed tag team match is now official for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During a recent announcement, Robert Stone confirmed that Blake Monroe will join forces with Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake to take on the duo of Shiloh Hill and NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley on the April 7 show.

The match comes on the heels of Paxley’s successful title defense against Monroe at NXT Stand & Deliver this past weekend in St. Louis, Missouri, adding some immediate stakes and continuity to the bout.

That one didn’t settle things.

Also on tap for Tuesday night’s episode is the beginning of a tournament to crown a new NXT Speed Champion, with Jasper Troy, Keanu Carver, and Josh Briggs set to collide in a triple threat match.

Elsewhere on the card, Lola Vice will hold a celebration for her NXT Women’s Championship victory, while Sol Ruca is scheduled to go one-on-one with Izzi Dame.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.