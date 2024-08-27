WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s No Mercy 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Ahead of the August 27 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night NXT on USA program, the company has announced that WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan will be in action on the show.

“Who will it be,” the announcement began. “Ahead of their title match at NXT No Mercy, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan faces an opponent of Wendy Choo’s choosing TONIGHT on WWE NXT!”

Also scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT are the following matches:

* Joe Hendry Concert

* Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family

* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz will go face-to-face

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.