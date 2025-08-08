The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the post-SummerSlam 2025 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, a new match has been announced for the show.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced via social media on Friday afternoon with a video announcement, during which he confirmed the addition of The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The MFT’s in tag-team action.

Previously announced for the show this evening is John Cena’s first reaction to losing the Undisputed WWE Championship and being attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025, as well as the first appearance for Cody Rhodes since recapturing the title.

