WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon will be in action during tonight’s NXT episode.

WWE has just announced that Moon and Blackheart will face The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in non-title action.

It was announced last week that The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell have earned a future title shot from Moon and Blackheart. In the arrival video below, Robert Stone indicated that Aliyah and Hartwell will become the new #1 contenders if they can get a win tonight.

Moon and Blackheart previously retained over Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez on the March 24 NXT show. Martinez was filling in for Kamea that night due to an injury. The Way will likely be watching tonight’s non-title match closely and a date should be set for the next title defense.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the video of Stone, Aliyah and Kamea:

* Adam Cole gives exclusive interview to Sports Illustrated’s Arash Markazi

* Dakota Kai faces Mercedes Martinez as Martinez prepares for NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory. Reed will earn another shot from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano if he wins

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in a non-title match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.