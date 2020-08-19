New Match Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart will be looking for payback on The Robert Stone Brand during tonight’s WWE NXT episode.
WWE has just announced that Ripley and Blackheart will face Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez in tag team action on tonight’s show.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT “Takeover: XXX” go-home episode:
* Shotzi Blackheart and Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez
* How will NXT Champion Keith Lee respond to Karrion Kross and last week’s fireball attack?
* Pat McAfee and Adam Cole come face to face
* Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango
* Second Chance Qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: The Velveteen Dream vs. Finn Balor
* Second Chance Qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
