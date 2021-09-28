Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Holland and O’Reilly have been feuding for a few weeks now. Holland and Pete Dunne attacked O’Reilly two weeks back, knocking him from the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title. O’Reilly then interfered to help NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker defeat Holland and Dunne last week.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Ridge Holland vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Lash Legend debuts “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” talk show

* Footage from the honeymoon of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* “B-Fab” Briana Brandy vs. Elektra Lopez in a No DQ match

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defend against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defends against Grayson Waller

