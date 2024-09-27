A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on the USA Network.

Ahead of week three of WWE’s new SmackDown on USA Network shows tonight at 8/7c from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The company confirmed the reported Dumpster Match between Michin and Chelsea Green for tonight’s blue brand program on WWE.com.

Michin is set to battle Chelsea Green in a Dumpster Match As Michin commented on her plans for Green during SmackDown LowDown, Piper Niven launched a sneak attack on the unsuspecting Superstar with a trash can. As a result, the Michin and Niven will now battle one-on-one. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA.

Previously announced for the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown is Bayley vs. Naomi to determine Nia Jax’s opponent for the WWE Women’s Championship match at WWE Bad Blood 2024, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes VI, as well as an appearance by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Oklahoma City, OK.