New Match Announced For Tuesday’s IMPACT On AXS

Following their victory over Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock at tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view, The North began cutting a promo when they were interrupted by the returning Motor City Machine Guns, who returned earlier in the event to defeat the Rascalz.
Shelley and Sabin then revealed to Page and Alexander that they will be challenging for the tag titles on this Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS. IMPACT later confirmed the match on Twitter.
BREAKING: A DREAM MATCH is set for this Tuesday at 8/7c on @AXSTV – The North defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/M4Yf3d6GX7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
Full Slammiversary results here.
