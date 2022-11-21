A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James.
The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
- NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes
- Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
- Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James
- Scrypts will be revealed
- Toxic Attraction will kick off the show
