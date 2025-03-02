The lineup for the AEW Revolution 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on March 5 continues to take shape.

In addition to a big match and contract signing being announced for the 3/5 AEW on TBS and MAX program during the 3/1 AEW Collision on TNT and MAX program, a new women’s tag-team bout has been made official for this coming Wednesday’s episode.

On Sunday, All Elite Wrestling announced via social media that Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will join forces to take on the team of Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa.

The match comes after rumors of Bayne, Ford going into business for themselves on the 2/19 AEW Dynamite.

Previously announced for the 3/5 show at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, CA. is Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta in singles action, as well as the AEW Revolution contract signing for the AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender match between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet.

