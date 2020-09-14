The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler is now official for WWE Clash of Champions.

WWE just announced the match this afternoon. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott became the new #1 contenders a few weeks back by defeating The IIconics in a match. Per the stipulations of that match, The IIconics were forced to disband. This will be the second title defense for Jax and Baszler since they won the titles from Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at WWE Payback on August 30. Their second defense came on the post-Payback SmackDown show as Bayley and Banks lost their rematch.

WWE Clash of Champions takes place on September 27 from the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

