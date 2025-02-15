The lineup for the final WWE premium live event on the Road to WrestleMania 41 continues to take shape.

On Saturday evening, the news was confirmed that a new women’s tag-team match has been made official for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto show.

Scheduled for March 1, 2025 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is now confirmed to feature the addition of Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae in women’s tag-team action.

The bout was suggested by Trish Stratus during the final hour of WWE SmackDown on February 14, but was never officially announced.

Also scheduled for the 3/1 PLE in Toronto is the Men’s Elimination Chamber match with CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins or Finn Balor, as welll as the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez or Raquel Rodriguez.

Make sure to join us here on 3/1 for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto results coverage.