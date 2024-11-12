Earlier this afternoon, WWE announced that Je’Von Evans will be facing off against Lexis King in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier on tonight’s episode of NXT.

Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander will also be facing off in a men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Je’von Evans vs. Lexis King

* Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* Trick Williams to speak.

* Ava meeting with NXT tag teams.

While Darby Allin doesn’t have a match scheduled for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, he does have a game plan in mind for Jon Moxley.

Speaking on Chaz & AJ on 99.1 PLR, Allin teased some revenge for “Mox” and company. He said,

“Well I don’t have a match, but I got a game plan. The thing with me, I think anybody knows this that watches by now, it’s completely unpredictable every week what I’m gonna do out there, and I got a pretty good game plan for Mr. Jon Moxley and company. Can’t spoil it.”

On the November 6th episode of AEW Dynamite, Allin and Orange Cassidy faced off against Claudio Castagnoli and PAC, which resulted in the Death Riders interfering.