The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Sunday, the company announced the addition of Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah for the upcoming episode scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the September 24 show:

* Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah

* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer & Axiom

* Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (Women’s North American Title)

* NXT on CW Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz