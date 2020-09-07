Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong is now official for WWE NXT Super Tuesday Part 2.

Dain has been feuding with The Undisputed Era for the past few weeks, and now he will get a match with Strong tomorrow night from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s NXT Super Tuesday II episode on the USA Network:

* Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Title opens the show

* Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Steel Cage Match as the main event

Stay tuned for updates on NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tomorrow night.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.