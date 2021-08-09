The WWE NXT Women’s Title match is now official for Takeover 36.

WWE announced today that Dakota Kai will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, with the title on the line, at the 36th Takeover special.

Kai turned on Gonzalez two weeks ago, then cut a promo last Tuesday and promised to take Gonzalez out of this world, just like she brought her into it, by capturing the NXT Women’s Title at Takeover. Gonzalez will appear on this Tuesday’s NXT show to issue a response.

NXT Takeover 36 will be held on Sunday, August 22 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated announced card:

NXT Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT UK Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.