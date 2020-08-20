New Match Announced for WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX”

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher is now official for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event.
Thatcher attacked Balor during the chaos in the finish of last night’s Second Chance Qualifier to determine the final spot in the Takeover Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title, which saw The Velveteen Dream earn the final spot over Balor.
The 30th NXT Takeover event will air live this Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Below is the updated Takeover card:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)
NXT Women’s Title Match
Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)
Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title
Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream
Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher
Pre-Show: #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza
