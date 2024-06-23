A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Sunday evening, WWE announced the addition of Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser in singles action for the advertised lineup for the June 24 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

Also scheduled for the 6/24 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, are the following matches and segments:

* Drew McIntyre to appear

* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

