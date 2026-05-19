WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca has been added to this Saturday’s special WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast on Peacock and YouTube internationally.

The announcement was made during the “go-home” episode of WWE Raw for the show, which aired on May 18 in Greensboro, NC.

It will be a non-title bout.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down this Saturday, May 23, 2026, live from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.

The card also features Penta vs. Ethan Page for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, The Vision vs. The Street Profits for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab & Michin.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Saturday night for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from Fort Wayne, IN.

Well, Well, Well 😂 That's not what @BeckyLynchWWE expected @SolRucaWWE to do after telling her to leave! pic.twitter.com/AzV3c38kmO — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026