Asuka vs. Zelina Vega has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

This will be Asuka’s first WWE TV match since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. She returned last week to attack Belair, setting up their rematch for WWE Night of Champions. This will be Vega’s first TV bout since losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC:

* Asuka vs. Zelina Vega

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

