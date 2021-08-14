Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

The former 3MB partners have been feuding on RAW for several weeks now. McIntyre defeated Mahal in singles action on the July 5 RAW, by disqualification. Since then the two have gone back & forth, and McIntyre has picked up a 2-on-1 Handicap Match win over Mahal’s muscle, Veer and Shanky.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

