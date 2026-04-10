Another match has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, further stacking the card heading into WrestleMania 42 weekend.

It has been announced that Bayley will go one-on-one with Alexa Bliss in singles action on Friday night. The bout serves as a preview of the high-stakes Women’s Tag Team Championship match set for WrestleMania 42.

As previously revealed, the title match will feature champions Nia Jax & Lash Legend defending against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, and The Bella Twins in a multi-team showdown.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed the new addition to tonight’s lineup with a post on X.

“Tonight from The Shark Tank, it’ll be hometown girl Bayley going 1-on-1 with Alexa Bliss,” Aldis wrote. “See you tonight on SmackDown.”

That’s a big-time hometown spotlight for Bayley.

In addition to the newly announced match, several notable segments and appearances are scheduled for the show. Pat McAfee is set to address the WWE Universe and is teasing a “massive surprise,” while Drew McIntyre has vowed to expose what he calls the “real” Jacob Fatu.

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley will respond to Jade Cargill’s recent attack on IYO SKY, Sami Zayn is looking for payback against Trick Williams and Lil Yachty, and Royce Keys is slated to make his official SmackDown debut.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.