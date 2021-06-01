All Elite Wrestling announced a new match for Friday’s episode of Dynamite on Tuesday evening.
Christian Cage and Jungle Boy vs. Private Party in a tag team match will take place. This was set up at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event when Cage turned on Matt Hardy and eliminated him from the Casino Battle Royale.
Here is the updated card for the show:
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto (Bullrope Match)
* Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo (Non-Title Match)
* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo
* Mark Henry speaks
* Britt Baker championship celebration
* Christian Cage and Jungle Boy vs. Private Party
When the #HFO attacked Christian Cage for eliminating Matt Hardy from the Casino Battle Royale, #1 contender @boy_myth_legend was there to make the save! AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a huge tag match for #AEWDynamite LIVE this Friday, Private Party vs. Jungle Boy & #ChristianCage! https://t.co/dmj0YQ74wC pic.twitter.com/cpTEMdxmwH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2021