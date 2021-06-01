All Elite Wrestling announced a new match for Friday’s episode of Dynamite on Tuesday evening.

Christian Cage and Jungle Boy vs. Private Party in a tag team match will take place. This was set up at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event when Cage turned on Matt Hardy and eliminated him from the Casino Battle Royale.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto (Bullrope Match)

* Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo (Non-Title Match)

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo

* Mark Henry speaks

* Britt Baker championship celebration

* Christian Cage and Jungle Boy vs. Private Party