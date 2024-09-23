AEW has confirmed that the previously announced Lumberjack Strap Match for Grand Slam Week will air as part of the Collision: Grand Slam show.

On Monday, the company announced the news via their various social media channels.

“Jeff Jarrett has had ENOUGH of Hangman Adam Page’s attacks against anyone in his way,” the announcement read. “So The Last Outlaw challenged Hangman to a Lumberjack Strap Match!”

The text on the X post confirms that the Lumberjack Strap Match between “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett and “Hangman” Adam Page will take place as part of the AEW Collision: Grand Slam event, which will be taped after the live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Also scheduled for the AEW Collision: Grand Slam 2024 show, which premieres on September 28, is MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) unveiling Max Caster’s jacket makeover, The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree in a Tornado Trios match, Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter in a Saraya’s Rules match, as well as Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match.

