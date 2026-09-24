Chris Jericho and Nick Wayne are set to run it back at AEW Grand Slam France.

The match was made official during the September 23 episode of AEW Collision in Indianapolis, Indiana, following another face-to-face confrontation between Jericho and Wayne.

Jericho defeated Wayne on last week’s Dynamite, but Wayne got some revenge with a post-match attack. Jericho addressed the incident on Collision, admitting that while he didn’t appreciate being attacked, he respected Wayne for recognizing an opportunity and taking advantage of it.

Jericho then called Wayne to the ring, where the two exchanged words. Jericho pointed out similarities between their careers, noting that both began wrestling as teenagers and gained experience competing in Japan.

Jericho also recalled advice he received from the late Nick Bockwinkel early in his career. According to Jericho, Bockwinkel told him he was working too fast and needed to slow things down. Jericho admitted his attitude initially made it difficult to accept the criticism, comparing his younger self to the attitude he currently sees in Wayne.

Wayne pushed back on Jericho’s comments and spoke about his growth as a wrestler before the exchange turned toward another match between the two.

Jericho ultimately accepted Wayne’s challenge, making Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne official for AEW Grand Slam France in Paris.