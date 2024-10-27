The October 26 episode of AEW Collision was a newsworthy show.

During the 10/26 episode from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White issued a challenge to Hangman Page for a match at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view.

AEW Full Gear 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 23 in Newark, N.J.

Jay White issues a challenge to Adam Page! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/zf8m4rXpaP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024

Also during Saturday’s episode of Collision, it was announced that “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy will be appearing on next week’s special Halloween-themed AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.