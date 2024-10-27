The October 26 episode of AEW Collision was a newsworthy show.
During the 10/26 episode from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White issued a challenge to Hangman Page for a match at the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view.
AEW Full Gear 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 23 in Newark, N.J.
Jay White issues a challenge to Adam Page!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/zf8m4rXpaP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024
Also during Saturday’s episode of Collision, it was announced that “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy will be appearing on next week’s special Halloween-themed AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.
It was a stunning end to Dynamite, as #AEW World Champ Jon Moxley carried out his mission to take "a little piece of someone" on Orange Cassidy's best friend Chuck Taylor.
What will Cassidy do next?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@orangecassidy | @SexyChuckieT | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/zdcMnewWbZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024