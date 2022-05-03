Impact Wrestling has announced Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin in another Grudge Match for Saturday’s Under Siege event.

Impact noted the following in their match announcement, “At Rebellion, Steve Maclin proved that he belongs with the best when he pinned Chris Sabin to win a Triple Threat match, also involving Bullet Club leader Jay White. But when IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore named Tomohiro Ishii as the #1 Contender for Josh Alexander‘s IMPACT World Title, the former Marine was furious. Following a confrontation with D’Amore, Maclin learned that he already had a match at Under Siege – a singles bout with a determined Chris Sabin. Will Maclin continue his climb to the top or will the Motor City Machine Gun gain a measure of revenge?”

The 2022 Impact Under Siege event will take place this coming Saturday, May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

