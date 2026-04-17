The update for tonight’s WrestleMania 42 ‘go-home’ episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Just hours before the show goes live from “Sin City” this evening, WWE has announced a new women’s tag-team tilt for the show, which will give fans a preview of championship action scheduled for the upcoming two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

In new confirmed action for the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas, NV., Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will take on Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a battle of two of the four teams scheduled for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship contest at WrestleMania 42.

The bout at WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to see Flair & Bliss vs. Bayley & Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins vs. The Irresistible Forces, however a very big change is expected.

Also scheduled for the 4/17 blue brand prime time program on the USA Network and Netflix is Jacob Fatu responding to Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will speaking live.

In-ring action advertised for the show includes Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, the 2026 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as well as The Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs in a Las Vegas Street Fight.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

The Wyatt Sicks and The MFTs collide in an 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 📍: Las Vegas

🎟️: https://t.co/KQ3Cm5D2Jg

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/qmtc7GJKOO — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2026

Just one night before they face off in an Unsanctioned Match at #WrestleMania, how will @jacobfatu_wwe respond to last week's attack from @DMcIntyreWWE TONIGHT on #SmackDown?! 📍: Las Vegas

🎟️: https://t.co/KQ3Cm5CuTI

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ojJnocgmTp — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2026