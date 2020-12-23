– Last night’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV did not make the Cable Top 150, according to Nielsen date from Showbuzz Daily.

The episode was part 1 of the Impact Year In Review shows, but did feature some new content, such as the segments with AEW boss Tony Khan (seen here) and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (seen here). We hope to have a viewership update soon.

– TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will face indie wrestler Matthew Palmer in a three minute challenge on the January 5 Impact episode, which will be the first show of 2021. Palmer is the security guard that attacked Moose last week in the segment that featured Willie Mack. If Moose can’t beat Palmer in the three minutes given, Palmer will win.

Moose will then face Mack in the “I Quit” match at Impact Genesis on Saturday, January 9. The January 5 Impact episode will be the go-home episode for Genesis.

Previously announced for the first Impact of 2021 is Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan.

Matthew Palmer has stepped up to face @TheMooseNation on the first IMPACT of 2021. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WB2fjbnuaM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.